Doubleview Mobilizes Exploration Team to HAT Project and Receives New Exploration Permit

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2020 - Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview"), (the "Company") (TSXV:DBG)(OTC PINK:DBLVF) is pleased to announce commencement of its 2020 program of exploration drilling at the Company's 6,308-hectare Hat Project in northwestern British Columbia. Previous drilling at the Hat Project confirmed the presence of a very large area of gold and copper mineralization, known as the Lisle Zone, that has not been delimited in any dimension.

Company personnel will mobilize to the property on July 19 and contractor personnel will follow as soon as the camp is ready. The camp will be organized in accordance with requirements of Provincial Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the comfort and safety of employees and contractors.

"The objective of the 2020 season is to define the extent of porphyry mineralization at the Hat Project, and our drill targets are positioned to also highlight the Gold component shown by our most recent drill holes" said Doubleview President and CEO Farshad Shirvani. "The Lisle zone is wide open for expansion and this year's drilling will give us a much better indication of its potential."

Drilling in 2020 will explore the Lisle zone at greater depth and start the evaluation of several nearby large coincident geological, geophysical and geochemical gold-copper anomalies that may be extensions of the Lisle Zone. These anomalies have never been drill-tested.

As announced previously, hole H-034, the most recent drill hole, intersected 235m of 1.04 g/t AuEq (0.76 % CuEq) within a greater interval of 612m of 0.58 g/t AuEq (0.42% CuEq) (news release, July 3, 2020). This is the strongest mineralization drilled on the property and is a very compelling target for follow-up that will be highest priority when drilling resumes.

In addition to diamond drilling, the 2020 program will include completion of an archaeological assessment of the property.

Doubleview also announces that it has received its exploration permit MX-1-872, a five year permit, valid to March 31, 2025, for 45 drill sites on the Hat Project.

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Doubleview Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597789/Doubleview-Mobilizes-Exploration-Team-to-HAT-Project-and-Receives-New-Exploration-Permit