Satori Resources Appoints Wes Hanson and Doug Flegg to the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project Team

Toronto, July 17, 2020 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Messrs. Wes Hanson, P.Geo., and Doug Flegg, MBA, BSc. (Honors Geology), CFA, have joined the Satori team.

Doug Flegg is a former Managing Director of Global Mining Sales for BMO Capital Markets, having over 30 years of mining and mining finance experience, supported by a technical background in Geology, augmented with over 20 years of mining-related capital markets experience in portfolio management and global equity sales. Doug started his career as an exploration geologist in Canada, and has more recently transitioned into a mining advisory and strategic consulting role, having built strong expertise and a solid network in the mining industry.

Wes Hanson worked at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine as Chief Geologist during the time that it produced gold in the late 80's. Subsequently, when the Tartan Lake Gold Mine was owned by Satori's predecessor company (St. Eugene Mining Corporation, prior to its acquisition by the then Claude Resources Inc.), Wes was involved with Tartan (2010-2012), sitting as Chairman of the Board of St. Eugene Mining.

Jennifer Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, states, "Having worked with Wes during our St. Eugene Mining days, this will be the third time that Wes Hanson has come back to be involved with the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project. His repeat involvement with the project, particularly in this gold environment, will be instrumental in advising Satori on several aspects key to the analyses of future development considerations."

Wes has been directly involved in the engineering, construction, and commissioning of numerous mining projects locally and internationally, having worked on large capital projects as a consulting geologist with Kilborn - SNC Lavalin, and before transitioning into senior management roles with Kinross Gold, Western Goldfields and Silver Bear Resources. Wes served as President and CEO of Noront Resources from 2009 through 2012 and since then he has provided contract geological services for various junior companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, including Unigold Inc. as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Flegg has been appointed as an additional member of the board of directors, and Mr. Hanson has been appointed as the first, and lead member of Satori's newly formed advisory committee.

The Company has granted an aggregate 800,000 incentive stock options to Messrs. Flegg and Hanson, exerciseable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

