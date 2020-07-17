Sherritt Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on July 29, 2020. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt’s second quarter financial and operational performance.
Dial-in and Webcast Details:
North America dial-in number: 1 (866) 521-4909
International dial-in number: (647) 427-2311
Webcast and slide presentation: www.sherritt.com
Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt’s website.
A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.
About Sherritt Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects, operations and investments in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005295/en/
Contact
For further information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations Email: joe.racanelli@sherritt.com Telephone: (416) 935-2457
