Buffalo Coal confirms positive COVID-19 case at its Aviemore operation

Toronto, July 17, 2020 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF)



Buffalo Coal is a South African based company with mining operations in Dundee, KwaZulu Natal.

Buffalo Coal confirms that one employee working in an underground section at its Aviemore operation has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was identified through contact tracing protocols external to the Company. The Company voluntarily suspended its afternoon production shift and initiated contact tracing protocols. All primary contacts identified were requested to self-isolate, in line with national health protocols.

Every effort is made at our operations to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 through strict COVID-19 risk management plans and protocols. All areas where the individual may have worked were subjected to a deep cleaning and sanitisation process. Production activities resumed following successful completion of the COVID-19 risk management protocols.

The Department of Health, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, regional health authorities, National Institute of Communicable Diseases and labour unions have been informed.

Regrettably, South Africa is experiencing a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 related infections and is now reported as having one of the highest daily infection rates per capita in the world. Whilst the wellbeing of Buffalo Coal's employees and their families remain the Company's biggest concern, management will continue to closely monitor the expected negative effects of COVID-19 on its operations in a responsible manner and actively continue engagements with its employees, financiers, major suppliers and other stakeholders in this regard. Going forward, the Company will determine the need for further updates based on the materiality or significance of COVID-19 related impacts and will not report infections on an individual case basis.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms Emma Oosthuizen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Emma.Oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59996