Blue Lagoon Engages Canaccord Genuity as Financial Advisors

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2020 - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG); (FSE:7BL); (OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Canaccord Genuity as its financial advisors to assist the Company in identifying and evaluating strategic options and proposals to help finance and grow the Company with a view to maximize shareholder value.
"Canaccord Genuity has a long successful history and track record in working with junior mining companies and is currently one of the top financiers in the mining industry. We look forward to working with them to assist us in reviewing strategic options in order to grow the Company and enhance shareholder value," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources.
For further information, please contact:
Rana Vig President and Chief Executive Officer Telephone: 604-218-4766 Email: rana@ranavig.com
