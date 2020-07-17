Trillium Gold Mines Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver - July 17, 2020, Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) (formerly, Confederation Minerals Ltd.; "Trillium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 2,083,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of $999,840. Each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional Share at a price of $0.60 for a period of 24 months from closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid finders' fees in the amount of

$50,400 in cash.

All of the securities of the Company issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance expiring November 17, 2020 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration programs on the Company's Newman Todd gold project, Leo property in the Red Lake gold camp, Shining Tree Property, and the South-West Red Lake Properties, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

