Almonty Industries Inc. (the Corporation) Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The matters voted on at the meeting and the results of the voting were as follows:

(a)

Number of Directors

The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Corporation at five (5) was passed.

(b)

Election of Directors

By a vote conducted by way of a ballot, the five (5) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Lewis Black

81,354,111

99.05%

40,205

0.05%

Daniel D’Amato

81,354,111

99.05%

40,205

0.05%

Thomas Gutschlag

81,354,111

99.05%

40,205

0.05%

Michael Costa

81,215,520

99.83%

138,591

0.17%

Mark Trachuk

81,354,111

100%

-

0.00%

(c)

Appointment of Auditor

The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, auditors of the Corporation, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.

Almonty Industries Inc.
(signed) “Lewis Black”
Lewis Black
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer



Contact

Lewis Black
Chairman, President and CEO
Telephone: +1 647 438-9766
Email: lewis.black@almonty.com


