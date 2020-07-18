Almonty Industries Inc. (the Corporation) Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
The matters voted on at the meeting and the results of the voting were as follows:
(a)
Number of Directors
The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Corporation at five (5) was passed.
(b)
Election of Directors
By a vote conducted by way of a ballot, the five (5) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Lewis Black
81,354,111
99.05%
40,205
0.05%
Daniel D’Amato
81,354,111
99.05%
40,205
0.05%
Thomas Gutschlag
81,354,111
99.05%
40,205
0.05%
Michael Costa
81,215,520
99.83%
138,591
0.17%
Mark Trachuk
81,354,111
100%
-
0.00%
(c)
Appointment of Auditor
The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, auditors of the Corporation, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.
