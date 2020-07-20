Major Precious Metals Confirms No Material Change

VANCOUVER, July 20, 2020 - Major Precious Metals Corp. ("Major Precious Metals" or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent decrease in share price over the preceding two day period, of over 50 percent.



The Company’s July 13, 2020 news release provides a complete breakdown of the present situation. Link to news release: http://easternzinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2020-07-13-SIZE-NR.pdf.

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "SIZE." Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the CSE at www.theCSE.com.

