Torian Resources Limited: Phase 2 Drilling Program at Mt Stirling to Begin

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to announce that it will be continuing its systematic exploration approach at the Mt Stirling Project. The Phase 2 Drilling program at Mt Stirling will begin this Quarter with an initial 5,000m RC drilling campaign to test the depth and strike extent of the existing 1.45 g/t Au 33,900oz Mt Stirling JORC Inferred Resource (Table 1*).Phase 1 drilling gave the Company a greater understanding and further pathfinders to follow up on as it has now been demonstrated that the existing Mt Stirling Resource continues at depth at good grade and remains open along strike. The coming campaign will focus around the existing resource, which the Company is seeking to expand.Based on an analysis of the Phase 1 drill data using Grade x Width contouring technique, it was determined that the Main Zone mineralisation has a very steep plunge to the northwest. Insufficient holes were drilled at depth during Phase 1 to define the plunge line of the mineralisation. Additional drilling will be completed to the northwest to follow down and further define the plunge of the mineralization to depth during the Phase 2 program (see Figure 1*).Phase 1 drilling also demonstrated that there appears to be a high-grade splay (33.10 g/t over 1.0 m) off the Main Zone sitting in the hanging wall (Figure 1 and 2*). This high-grade splay seems to correlate with the heart of the Resource (ASX 22 February 2019) contained within the Oxides facies of the deposit.Future drilling will focus on following this splay to depth in the attempt to define a high-grade underground shoot for future exploitation.In addition to the Mt Stirling Trend, a number of holes will be drilled in and around the Stirling Well deposit during Phase 2, another one of the Company's existing resources on the Mt Stirling Gold Project. The objective is to define extensions to this mineralization and to determine if there are any satellite deposits outboard of the Stirling Well (see Figure 3 and 4*). Torian's consultants are currently analysing the data and developing a drill layout.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/HJVY1HY9





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Source:



Torian Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Louie Simens Non-Executive Chairman info@torianresources.com.au