3.07 g/t Au over 32.20 m including multiple high-grade intercepts in the Upper 36E Zone



37.76 g/t Au over 2.00 m below defined resources at the Lower 36E Zone

18.15 g/t Au over 4.40 m, on the fringe of defined resources east of the main 36E trend

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 20, 2020 -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 60,000 m exploration drill program at its O’Brien gold project located along the Larder Lake Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada (See figure 1 and 2).

“Drill results continue to showcase significant upside to resources at the high-grade O’Brien project. The majority of current resources are contained within a 1.5 km strike (out of a total strike length of 4.5 km) and 400 m vertical depth in a prolific gold camp where deposits (including the old O’Brien Mine) have been mined to depths well below 1,000 m.

The depth potential continues to stand-out with additional high-grade results from the lower 36E Zone that demonstrate the continuity of mineralization well below the current resource boundary. All holes drilled as part of this campaign have intersected mineralization within the targeted geological units, with most holes returning high-grade intercepts, often accompanied by visible gold showings. Of note, OB-19-98W2 returned 37.76 g/t Au over 2.00 m approximately 720 m below the surface, and 60 m west and 100 m above previously released intercept of 66.71 g/t Au over 4.70 m. Drilling continues to demonstrate strong continuity of high-grade mineralization down to 950 m, and within what appears to be a mineralized trend bearing similarities to that historically mined at the Old O’Brien Mine. Mineralization remains open for expansion laterally and at depth, with additional drilling underway to expand mineralization to the west in a largely untested area below the resource boundary.

In addition, shallower drilling aimed at resource expansion and conversion has continued to deliver high-grade results in the upper 400 m of the deposit. In particular, drill hole OB-20-127 returned 3.07 g/t Au over 32.20 m close to the western boundary of currently defined resources, including four high-grade sub-intercepts (5.20 g/t Au over 2.00 m, 7.12 g/t Au over 2.70 m, 6.52 g/t Au over 2.30 m and 8.04 g/t Au over 3.20 m) within and outside the boundary of currently modeled inferred resources. Our team is currently developing additional drill targets on this part of the deposit which remains open laterally for resource expansion. Another shallow hole, OB-20-135, drilled 300 m east of this area returned 18.15 g/t Au over 4.40 m at the fringe of an indicated resource block, confirming and expanding mineralization 15 m east of a historical intercept of 125.31 g/t Au over 3.05 m.

Our exploration program is focused on three key opportunities for resource expansion: the western extension of the first mineralized trend defined on Lower 36E, the second mineralized trend recently highlighted approximately 300 m east of the first trend and on resource expansion opportunities at shallower depths east and west of these two trends.

Results released so far represent only ~45% of our fully funded 60,000 m program. With three drill rigs now operating at O’Brien, we look forward to releasing additional updates as we continue to drill test high potential targets over the coming months.” commented Mario Bouchard, President and CEO.

See O’Brien project longitudinal vertical section looking north

Exploration highlights

Hole Zone From (m) To

(m) Core

Length (m) Au (g/t) Uncut







Comments OB-19-98W1 Lower 36E 916.00 918.50 2.50 5.70 Pich? conglomerate Including 917.00 917.50 0.50 28.10 VG OB-19-98W2 Lower 36E 860.80 862.80 2.00 37.76 Pich? porphyry Including 861.80 862.80 1.00 75.20 VG OB-20-123 Upper 36E 349.60 351.60 2.00 8.00 Pontiac greywacke Including 350.60 351.60 1.00 15.90 Pontiac greywacke 534.25 536.85 2.60 5.12 Pich? basalt OB-20-125 Upper 36E 516.65 519.30 2.65 6.89 Pich? basalt Including 516.65 517.90 1.25 14.17 OB-20-127 Upper 36E 103.50 105.50 2.00 7.68 Pontiac greywacke Including 104.50 105.50 1.00 15.32 468.00 500.20 32.20 3.07 Pich? tuff, basalt, porphyry, greywacke Including 470.00 472.00 2.00 5.20 Pich? tuff And 476.90 479.60 2.70 7.12 Pich? basalt And 486.30 488.60 2.30 6.52 Pich? basalt And 497.00 500.20 3.20 8.04 Pich? greywacke/basalt OB-20-128 Upper 36E 157.90 160.15 2.25 4.91 Pich? basalt Including 158.35 158.85 0.50 17.80 OB-20-129 Upper 36E 173.00 175.00 2.00 7.09 Pontiac greywacke Including 173.00 174.00 1.00 13.75 OB-20-131 Upper 36E 214.35 219.60 5.25 5.52 Pich? basalt, VG Including 215.40 217.75 2.35 8.70 241.00 243.35 2.35 6.77 Pich? basalt/porphyry Including 241.50 242.40 0.90 15.70 OB-20-133 Upper 36E 216.00 218.00 2.00 9.09 Pich? tuff ; VG Including 216.00 217.00 1.00 13.85 (VG) OB-20-135 Upper 36E 237.10 241.50 4.40 18.15 Pich? prophyry ;VG/tuff Including 237.10 237.90 0.80 44.80 Pich? porhyry ; VG And 239.00 241.50 2.50 17.33 Pich? prophyry ;VG/tuff which includes 240.00 241.00 1.00 39.50 Pich? porhyry ; VG OB-20-136 Upper 36E 523.00 525.00 2.00 7.61 Pich? conglomerate Including 523.00 524.00 1.00 12.00 OB-20-137 Upper 36E 399.00 401.00 2.00 6.21 Pich? conglomerate Including 399.00 400.00 1.00 10.70





1. VG denotes the presence of visible gold 2. Core length or down hole width. True widths are estimated at 70% to 80% of down hole width. To the extent possible, primary intercepts reflect minimum mining width (1.5 m true width) consistent with assumptions used in the 2019 resource estimate. 3. Assay grades shown uncapped. A capping factor of 60 g/t Au was used in the 2019 resource estimate 4. Table includes only intercepts that meet 5 g/t Au cut-off and minimum mining width constraints used in the 2019 MRE.

See high-grade mineralized trend (Lower 36E and F Zone)

Lower 36E Zone (below 600 m) – Expansion drilling at depth

Hole OB-19-98W2 returned 37.76 g/t Au over 2.00 m core length (vertical depth of 720 m) with visible gold showing in a smoky quartz vein (see photo 1 and photo 2) The intercept was obtained 720 m below the surface at the 36E zone 100 m above and 75 m to the west of previously released intercept of 66.71 g/t Au over 4.70 m (OB-19-92W2b)

Hole OB-19-98W1 returned 5.70 g/t Au over 2.50 m core length (vertical depth of 950 m, approx.) with visible gold showings (see photo) The intercept was obtained 75 m below OB-19-98W2 and 75 m west of OB-19-92W2b



In addition, OB-19-98W3 drilled approximately 60 m east of OB-19-98W2 also intersected mineralized zones in the targeted structures including a visible gold showing (see photo), albeit within a wider, lower grade envelope.

Current resources at the 36E zone are limited to 600 m vertical depth. Additional drilling is planned to establish the resource potential in the Lower 36E area, drilling thus far suggests strong continuity of mineralization down to 950 m, within an area extending approximately 300 m laterally and 350 m vertically below the resource boundary. This area remains a key focus for the current drilling program with one drill rig currently drilling a first wedge branch from a pilot hole (OB-20-148) with the objective of testing the western lateral extension of the high-grade mineralized trend defined on Lower 36E.

Upper 36E Zone (above 600 m) – Resource expansion and conversion drilling

Hole OB-20-127 returned 3.07 g/t Au over 32.20 m core length (vertical depth of 430.00 m): Including multiple high-grade structures including: 5.20 g/t Au over 2.00 m core length 7.12 g/t Au over 2.70 m core length 6.52 g/t Au over 2.30 m core length 8.04 g/t Au over 3.20 m core length Results highlight the opportunity to expand inferred resources in a sparsely drilled area just above higher-grade intercepts within the main mineralized trend at the 36E Zone. The area remains open laterally in both directions



See Assay details for 3.07 g/t Au over 32.20 m (OB-20-127)

Hole OB-20-135 returned 18.15 g/t Au over 4.40 m core length (vertical depth of 190.00 m) including: 44.80 g/t Au over 0.80 m core length 17.33 g/t Au over 2.50 m core length 300 m east of main mineralized trend at the 36E zone and 15 m east of historical intercept which returned 125.31 g/t Au over 3.05 m Results demonstrate potential to expand indicated resources in the area.



Drill holes completed within the resource area have generally been successful in confirming high-grade mineralization within and at the fringe of key Indicated resources blocks. They have also demonstrated the opportunity to further expand some of these blocks and convert Inferred resources at shallower depths. OB-20-127 (3.07 g/t Au over 32.20 m), OB-20-123 (8.00 g/t Au over 2.00 m and 5.12 g/t Au over 2.60 m) and OB-20-125 (6.89 g/t Au over 2.65 m) were completed within and at the fringe of modeled inferred resources demonstrating continuity of mineralization and highlighting an opportunity to expand resources in an area that remains open laterally in both directions and sparsely drilled between 430 m and 550 m vertical depth. Hole OB-20-135 (18.15 g/t Au over 4.40 m) drilled 300 m east of the main mineralized trend at the 36E zone also appears to highlight the lateral extension of high-grade mineralization at the fringe of Indicated resources.

Fully funded for the completion of the 60,000 m program

To date 72 drill holes have been completed for a total of 34,230 m, assays are pending for 6,967 m of drilling in 18 drill holes.



With approximately $8.5m in treasury, Radisson is fully funded to complete and expand the 60,000 m drill program.

1 Estimated as at July 15, 2020.

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Richard Nieminen, P. Geo, Exploration manager, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com.



