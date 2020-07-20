Defiance Commences Exploration at San Acacio Silver Project

Vancouver, July 20, 2020 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is resuming its aggressive field program that includes core re-logging, surface and underground mapping, geochemistry and surface diamond drilling. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, contractors, consultants, and the local community, the Company is adopting and integrating rigorous health and safety procedures to protect worker and community exposure risk.

Chris Wright, Executive Chairman & CEO, commented: "In the past four months of remote work, and in conjunction with our previous exploration, our understanding of the underlying mineral systems at our Zacatecas projects has advanced and evolved considerably. Our geological model has defined a large number of targets outside of our main resource along the Veta Grande vein that we are preparing for drill testing. After receiving approval from the Federal Government of Mexico, we are excited to resume field operations at our Mexico projects with the safety of our team and the local community being the Company's number one priority."

The company previously announced on May 29th, 2020 several new targets based on property-scale mapping, 3D modelling, and drill core re-logging and is planning on a follow-up drill program to test:

A 1.3km X 300m corridor where a hanging wall mineralizing event has been identified in drilling done by Defiance Silver and previous operators. Key targets in this corridor include hanging wall veins parallel to the Veta Grande and offset hanging wall structures found in the vicinity of the Tiro San Genaro. Significant mineralization outside of the main Veta Grande structure was outlined by positive drill results in the vicinity SAD15-08 (Veta Natividad and Veta Grande) both at depth and along strike between Almaden and Tiro San Genaro. Targets include parallel and offset structures in the vicinity of previous drilling at El Mirador/Almaden and SAD17-12/13/14.



Deep targets along strike of the Veta Grande to the immediate south east. This area was tested late in 2017 and is structurally complicated, consisting of down-dropped blocks and regional block rotation.



"El Mirador," part of a multi-kilometer felsic fault structure (La Veta Morada) with visible silver sulfides that outcrops near previous drilling in the vicinity of the Almaden Shaft and underground workings. This style of structure has a positive correlation to regional exploration and development successes at other nearby projects.

A drill program is being designed to expand the resource envelope and test mineralization extents on the Veta Grande and proximal hanging wall and footwall targets.

Please see the company's news release dated May 29, 2020 for more information.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. .(TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

Mr. George Cavey, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information concerning the Company's material mineral properties contained in this press release.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations at +1 917-563-3821 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com.

www.defiancesilver.com

704 - 595 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Defiance Silver Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60036