Leocor Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, July 20, 2020 - Leocor Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CSE:LECR) (CNSX:LECR.CN) is pleased to is pleased to announce that it plans to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,400,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of C$0.50 per Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance (the "Closing Date").

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Leocor Ventures Inc.

Leocor is a British Columbia-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a focus in Canada. Leocor is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LECR".

Contact Information

Leocor Ventures Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email: alexk@leocor-ventures.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Private Placement and the use of proceeds therefrom. The use of any of the words "target", "plans", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and assumptions, including statements relating to the Company's plans to conduct the Private Placement and the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Private Placement.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including but not limited to, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, and that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals, including Canadian Securities Exchange approval, for the Private Placement. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to: failure of the Private Placement to be arranged on the proposed terms or at all; unanticipated delays in obtaining or failure to obtain regulatory or Canadian Securities Exchange approvals; general economic, market or business conditions; changes in the Company's financial condition and development plans; and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to take into account important factors that could cause actual costs or results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause actual results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking information included in this release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE.

