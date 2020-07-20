Great Thunder Gold Appoints David Michaud to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, July 20, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. David Michaud to its Board of Directors.

About David Michaud

Mr. Michaud, multilingual in French, English, and Spanish, has over 30 years of experience with a focus on the processing, metallurgy & production development within the mining sector. He has developed a wealth of knowledge and understanding of different deposit types, as well as making, and maintaining strong relationships with many near-term to producing companies. Mr. Michaud is the founder of 911Metallurgist.com, a leading small-scale equipment supplier and engineering firm to small-scale miners.

Mr. Michaud started his career at Cominco Ltd. (now one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck Resources Ltd.) and spent nearly a decade within the company with increasing responsibilities with their metallurgy department. From there, Mr. Michaud spent time in South America helping mining companies manage their metallurgical testing and putting their projects into production.

He has worked with noteworthy clients such as Inmet Mining, Silver Standard (now SSR Mining), Seabridge Gold, Copper Mountain, Nova Gold, Inka Pacific, Farallon, Xstrata, and Antamina. More recently, Mr. Michaud was the Process Review Engineer, Metallurgical Q.P. & Process Consultant for Newstrike Capital (Au), Endeavour Silver (Ag), Nyrstar (Cu-Pb-Zn), Orvana Minerals (Pb-Cu-Au), Sumitomo (Pb-Zn-Ag), Hudbay Minerals (Cu), Marcobre/Minsur (Cu), Mercator Minerals (Cu-Mo), Newmont Yanacocha (Au), Primero Mining (Au-Ag), Sasa Mine LLC (Pb-Zn), Centerra Gold - Mount Milligan (Cu, Au), and TMAC Resources (Au).

Great Thunder's incoming Director Mr. David Michaud said, "I look forward to joining the Board of Great Thunder Gold and providing my advice, expertise, and contacts to help grow the company alongside the Team. I believe the Fenelon Gold district, Quebec/Ontario's greenstone belt to be one of the least explored and developed trends left. The Detour Mine itself has recently shown evidence of high-grade gold associations to its low-grade high tonnage deposit. While the extensive land position that Great Thunder Gold has acquired is still at the early stages of exploration, it's impressive and exciting to see how the company has positioned itself strategically in the same region, within the same types of rocks and geological terrain, on-trend, and covering majority of the Jérémie Pluton suite as Wallbridge's Fenelon deposit and project area. It is for this reason I am compelled to get involved at these early stages."

Resignation of Director

Great Thunder also announces the resignation of Mr. Dale Andersen as a director after more than 16 years of service. We would like to thank Mr. Andersen for his dedicated tenure and support and we wish him well in his endeavours.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining (post-completed merger with Balmoral Resources).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

"Blair Naughty"

President & CEO

