Metallis Resources Inc. Hits the Ground at Kirkham and Begins 2020 Phase 1 Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, July 20, 2020 - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS); (OTCQB: MTLFF); (FSE: 0CVM) (the "Company" or "Metallis") announces the commencement of the Company's Phase 1 - 2020 Exploration Program (the "Program") at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property (the "Property"). The Property is prospective for multiple deposit types and is situated within the prolific Eskay camp of the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia.

The Company's geological team, led by Dr. Razique, arrived at the Property on Saturday July 18th to immediately begin the Program with a clear objective of expanding both the high-grade gold and deep Copper-Gold potassic zones of the Cliff and Cole Porphyry systems. The Program also includes detailed work at the Company's K9 target located at the base of Nickel Mountain at Garibaldi Resources' E&L project (See News Release dated July 15, 2020).

Fiore Aliperti, Metallis' President and CEO commented, "The IP Survey is a critical component of this year's phase one program, the results of which will support the team in identifying those high-grade gold and deeper copper-gold targets for the upcoming drill program". He added, "The start date of that Survey was dependent on the snow melt in the area. The conditions are now perfect for us to carry out the detailed work needed. We are all excited to get this year's program going after the last few months of uncertainty due to COVID".

Qualified Person

David G. Dupre, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Metallis Resources Inc., and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information in this press release.

About the Kirkham Property

The 106 sq. km Kirkham Property is located about 65 km north of Stewart, B.C., in the heart of the Golden Triangle's prolific Eskay Camp. The Property is 100% owned by the Company and is prospective for multiple mineral deposit types. The property is located along a strategic geological boundary – the "Red-line" exposed on the western margin of the Eskay Rift system in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia.

The northern border of Kirkham is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources' E&L Nickel Mountain Project. The northeast corner of Kirkham is within 12 km of the Eskay Creek mine while the eastern border is within 15 - 20 km of Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits and Pretium Resources' Brucejack mine.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel, and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Metallis trades under the symbol MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange and currently has 36,155,767 shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Fiore Aliperti"

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Metallis Resources Inc.







Contact

Tel: 604-688-5077, Email: info@metallisresources.com, Web: www.metallisresources.com

