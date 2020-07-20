Pan Global Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Financing

Vancouver, July 20, 2020 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") today announced it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement by the issuance of 22,753,997 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,095,719.38 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.28 for two years from closing of the Offering. The expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated by the Company if the common shares of the Company achieve a volume weighted average trading price greater than $0.32 for twenty (20) consecutive trading days.

The Company announced a financing of 11,500,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.07 million on June 2, 2020. Due to strong demand, the financing was increased from 11,500,000 to 16,666,666 Units on July 13, 2020, and further increased to 20,850,000 units on July 15, 2020. The financing was over-subscribed, and the Company was not able to accommodate all investors asking to participate.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO, said: "We are pleased with the overwhelming support for this financing. Pan Global is now well placed to proceed to the next step of exploration at the Company's Spanish projects. Preparations are now well underway to re-commence drilling at the Escacena project."

Finders' fees in the aggregate of $91,889.99 and 509,000 finders' warrants were paid on a portion of the Offering. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.28 for two years (subject to acceleration) from closing of the Offering.

The Units, common shares, share purchase warrants, finders' warrants and shares issued upon exercise of the share purchase warrants and / or the finders' warrants are subject to a four month hold period, expiring November 20, 2020.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain, and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

