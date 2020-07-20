Menü Artikel
MEG Energy Announces Second Quarter of 2020 Results and Conference Call

20.07.2020  |  CNW

CALGARY, July 20, 2020 -

Second Quarter 2020 Release:

July 27, 2020 after market close


Conference Call Details:

July 28, 2020 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT

Due to high call volumes, it may take more than one attempt to
connect. Please dial in early.


Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546

International: 1.416.764.8688


Replay:

For those unable to dial in to the conference call, an archived
version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on July 28,
2020 at: www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil production to refiners throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX:MEG).

Learn more at: www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 587.293.6045
E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 587.233.8353
E media@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.


