Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for June 2020 Quarter

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Edikan and Sissingu? operations perform strongly

Group operating performance was strong in the June 2020 quarter, with production up 12% to 64,676 ounces, production costs down 15% to US$805 per ounce and AISCs down 14% to US$935 per ounce.



Gold sales for the Quarter increased 30% to 78,027 ounces, weighted average gold sales price increased 4% to US$1,544 per ounce and notional cashflow increased 66% to US$40 million.



Key operating parameters for the Quarter by each operation included:

Parameter Unit Edikan Sissingu? Perseus Group Gold production Ounces 41,281 23,395 64,676 Production Cost US$/ounce 906 626 805 All-In Site Cost (“AISC”) US$/ounce 1,049 734 935 Gold sales Ounces 51,168 26,859 78,027 Average sales price US$/ounce 1,528 1,575 1,544 Notional Cashflow US$ million 20 20 40

June 2020 Half Year gold production of 122,659 ounces at an AISC of US$1,005 per ounce was down slightly compared to the prior half year. Full 2020 financial year (FY2020) gold production of 257,639 ounces was 5% less than in the prior year with AISC stable at US$972 per ounce or 1% higher.



For the December 2020 Half Year, production and AISC guidance has been set at 139,000 to 125,500 ounces at an AISC of US$940 to US$1,205 per ounce. Guidance comes with the caveat that this is subject to Perseus’s operations remaining largely unaffected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Yaour? development project on schedule and budget

Yaour? remains on schedule to achieve the stretch target of first gold pour in December 2020, subject to no COVID-19 related delays.



Development was 67% complete, with US$204.2 million (77%) of the US$265 million budgeted project cost committed and US$156 million (59%) paid to suppliers of goods and services, by June 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet strength maintained by strong cash flows

Cash and bullion totalled US$164 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of US$2 million after spending US$27 million of capital on Yaour? this quarter.



Corporate debt is fully drawn to the facility limit of US$150 million, giving operating flexibility during the COVID-19 crisis, and resulting in net cash and bullion of US$14 million at June 30, 2020.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PERSEUS’S BUSINESS

The corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic represented a significant risk for Perseus at its West African mines and development site this quarter and this is expected to continue into the foreseeable future.

To date, no cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported by any of Perseus’s employees or contractors at the Edikan or Sissingu? gold mines. Both mines are operating under tight lockdown in “island mode”, where workers are segregated depending on the nature of their role. The extent of any infection, if any, within our host communities located immediately adjacent to Perseus’s operations is difficult to assess due to limited public reporting of details by authorities.

While the effects of COVID-19 at Edikan and Sissingu? did not materially impact overall operating performance during the quarter, incremental operating costs of approximately US$20 per ounce were incurred across the Group (before offsets) in implementing measures to ensure business continuity and the safety and health of our staff at the mines. Operations were impacted to an extent by shortages of skilled workers in the “green zone” of the island mode during maintenance shutdowns prolonging maintenance tasks, general fatigue and stress among management and the workforce resulting from extended work rosters and quarantine periods, and inability to repatriate foreign staff and also bring international experts to site to assist with operations requiring special skills as needed.

Following the end of the quarter, three employees at the Yaour? development project were diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus and were successfully treated offsite in Abidjan where they are all currently recovering at home. Prompt action taken by Perseus’s on-site management team to quarantine other employees who had prior contact with the original infected employee appears to have successfully contained the spread of infection amongst the workforce. Notwithstanding the regrettable infections that occurred post quarter-end, the impact of COVID-19 has been negligible on the progress made to date at the Yaour? development project. Procurement of materials and equipment required for the project development is virtually complete and subject to the successful containment of the spread of COVID-19 amongst the workforce, confidence in achieving the stretch target of first gold by December 2020 remains strong. Additional development costs of approximately US$1.12 million have been incurred in implementing measures to ensure full business continuity at Yaour?, but this amount is well within the contingency sum included in the budget and is not expected to result in a cost overrun of the original construction budget of US$265 million.

While we remain confident that the measures that Perseus has put in place at its mines and its development project will enable Perseus to remain fully operational, the potential unchecked spread of COVID-19 in West African countries remains a risk to the Company in coming months. The rate of increase in reported COVID-19 infections in both Ghana and C?te d’Ivoire in the last month has accelerated and indicates that the pandemic in both countries is far from over. Government and health authorities have managed the crisis competently to date, but the next three months will be telling in terms of the continued availability of medical resources needed to respond if the situation continues to deteriorate.

Given the potential for changes to Perseus’s operating environment due to COVID-19, it is challenging to forecast future gold production or costs with full confidence. Every effort is being applied to maintaining “business as usual” and achieving internal production and cost targets, but success cannot be guaranteed.

PROGRAM FOR THE SEPTEMBER 2020 QUARTER



Edikan

Produce gold at an all-in site cost in line with the recently published LOMP.

Continue planning and implementing Continuous Improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing AISC.

Continue preparations for commencing underground operations at Esuajah South in the December 2020 quarter.

Commence drilling at the Breman prospect on the Agyakusu permit.

Commence soil sampling and mapping on the recently optioned Dompoase permit.

Sissingu?

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost in line with LOMP.

Continue planning and implementing Continuous Improvement initiatives aimed at increasing gold production and reducing AISC.

Continue work on licencing development of the Fimbiasso deposit.

Continue drilling at the various prospects within trucking distance of Sissingu?, with the aim of identifying the potential for additional Mineral Resources that can be processed at the Sissingu? processing facility.

Complete implementation of the Exore Scheme of Arrangement.

Yaour?

Continue full scale construction of Yaour? in line with approved schedule and budget.

Complete land, and crop compensation payments to affected land holders and farmers.

Complete diamond and RC drilling over the Sayikro, Akakro and Angovia 2 prospects on the Yaour? permit.

Commence AC drilling over the Allekran and Degbezere prospects (Yaour? West).

Process, analyse and interpret data from the 3D and 2D seismic surveys on the Yaour? concessions.

