Trillium Gold Mines Inc. Announces Appointment of New CEO

Vancouver - July 21, 2020, Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") (formerly known as Confederation Minerals Ltd.) announces that Russell Starr has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective July 21, 2020. David Velisek has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company but will continue to serve on the Company's board of directors. James Lenec has resigned as President of the Company and will serve as VP of Business Development and a director of the Company.

Russell Starr is an entrepreneur and finance professional, focused on private and public mining & exploration, corporate advisory, corporate development, and M&A. Russel Starr has over 20 years of corporate finance, M&A, investment and business development experience.

Russell Starr held senior positions and advisory roles with financial institutions including RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, Orion Securities, Blackmont, Lawrence and Company, where Russell helped raise over a billion dollars for junior and mid-tier companies. Russell Starr is also a co-founder and part owner of Echelon Wealth Partners, a large Canadian investment dealer.

After leaving Bay Street, Russell held executive positions at Cayden Resources and Auryn Resources. Russell Starr has also held board positions at Canada Nickel, Gold Terra and Cayden Resources (acquired by Agnico Eagle in 2014). As Senior Vice President with Cayden Resources, and board member, Russell was integral in the marketing, financing, development and ultimate sale of Cayden for CAD$205 million to Agnico Eagle.

Russell Starr holds a MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, a Master of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Victoria, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Queens University.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

