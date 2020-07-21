June 2020 Quarterly Report Correction

PERTH, July 21, 2020 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) ”) wishes to correct an error contained in the Executive Summary of its June 2020 Quarter Report that was released to the market earlier today.



In summarising production and AISC guidance for the December 2020 Half Year which is detailed on page 1 of the press release and page 10 of the Report, it was incorrectly stated that the guidance has been set at 139,000 to 125,500 ounces of gold at an AISC of US$940 to US$1,205 per ounce. This should have read “139,000 to 125,500 ounces at an AISC of US$940 to US$1,025 per ounce”.

Perseus apologises for this mis-statement and any confusion that it caused to readers of the report.

This market announcement was authorised for release by the Board.

