Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Great Panther to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Aug 6, 2020

13:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, July 21, 2020 - Great Panther Mining Ltd. (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or "the Company") has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results for Thursday, August 6, 2020 before markets open.

A conference call and webcast will follow the same day, August 6, 2020, at 9.00am PDT/12.00pm EDT. Shareholders, analysts, investors and media are invited to join the live webcast and conference call by logging in or calling in five minutes prior to the start time.

Live webcast and registration: https://www.greatpanther.com/investors/webcasts/

Vancouver:

+ 1 604 638 5340

U.S. and Canada toll-free:

+ 1 800 319 4610

International toll:

+ 1 604 638 5340

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts section of Great Panther's website approximately one hour after the conference call. Audio replay will be available for four weeks by calling the numbers below using the replay access code 4880.

Vancouver:

+ 1 604 638 9010

U.S. and Canada toll-free:

+ 1 800 319 6413

International Toll:

+ 1 604 638 9010

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-aug-6-2020-301096667.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Ltd.



Contact
Meghan Brown, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel: 778 899 0518, mobile: 236 558 4485, email: mbrown@greatpanther.com, www.greatpanther.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Great Panther Mining Ltd.

Great Panther Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YH8Q
CA39115V1013
www.greatpanther.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap