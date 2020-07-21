Adamera Minerals Appoints Peter Cooper as an Advisor

Vancouver, July 21, 2020 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces the appointment of Mr. Peter Cooper as an Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Cooper is a professional geologist with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of New Brunswick. He has over 40 years experience in the mineral exploration and mine development sectors, 20 years of which were focused on the Republic Gold District in Washington State where Adamera is operating.

Peter started working in the Republic district for Battle Mountain Gold followed by Crown Resources. He joined Kinross Gold through the Crown-Kinross merger in 2003. In 2007 he was promoted to Chief Geologist, overseeing mine production and exploration activities in the Buckhorn / Kettle River Mill gold operation. Peter played an integral role in taking the Buckhorn gold deposit from exploration to commercial production.

"I first met Peter in 2012 and can unequivocally state that there are few people with his depth of geological knowledge in the Republic region. This kind of experience is key to making new discoveries," says Mark Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.

Peter has been involved in two other gold mine start-ups, including the Hemlo and Holloway mines in Ontario, where at the latter he also played a significant role in taking the project from advanced exploration to commercial production. His most recent roles were in developing strategy for the Kettle River Mill Operation and is currently a business development consultant.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome Peter to the Advisory Board and I look forward to his valuable input as we move our projects forward.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for multiple high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 7 million ounces of gold from high-grade deposits. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

