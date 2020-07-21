Xander Resources Applying to List on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market and DTC Eligibility

July 21, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is applying for eligibility to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in preparation for trading company shares on the OTCQB(R) American Venture Market.

This listing will be a timely milestone, as Gold continues to appreciate on the macro stage and Gold exploration companies start to gain traction in the investment community.

DTC eligibility will offer an electronic trading method that drives cost effective, timely settlements that will widen the Company's exposure and scope of opportunity in the US market.

"Trading on the OTCQB(R) with DTC eligibility, is an important, and natural step, as our exploration story grows and transcends geographical borders. We are confident that our listing on this transparent trading platform will significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and extend investor awareness of our Company throughout the U.S.", States Corporate Secretary Dwayne Yaretz,

About OTC Market Group Inc: operates the OTCQX(R) Best Market, the OTCQB(R) Venture Market and the Pink(R) Open Market for more than 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link(R) ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and enable companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

The OTCQB(R) Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration firm focused on developing accretive gold properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

