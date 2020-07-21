CaNickel Reports of Voting Results of Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, July 21, 2020 - CaNickel Mining Ltd. (TSX Venture: CML) (“CaNickel” or the "Company") reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on July 21, 2020.
A total of 24,2222,118 shares were represented at the AGM, being 64.56% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the AGM. Shareholder voted in favour of all resolutions and each of the four nominees proposed as directors was elected. Details of the results are as follows:
Questions
For
Against or Withhold
To set the number of directors at 4
24,220,581 shares or 99.994%
1,537 shares or 0.006%
Wenfeng Liu as Director
24,220,243 shares or 99.967%
1,875 shares or 0.008%
Kevin Zhu as Director
24,093,393 shares or 99.469%
128,725 shares or 0.531%
Myles Gao as Director
23,218,713 shares or 95.857%
1,003,405 shares or 4.143%
Tony Guo as Director
22,217,663 shares or 93.789%
1,504,455 shares or 6.211%
Appointment of Auditors
24,220,731 shares or 99.994%
1,387 share or 0.006%
ABOUT CANICKEL
CaNickel Mining Ltd. is a Canadian junior mining company that owns the Bucko Lake Nickel Mine, currently on care and maintenance, near Wabowden, Manitoba. The Company also holds nickel, copper and Platinum Group Mineral (PGM) projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt.
Further information is available on the Company's website at www.canickel.com or contact:
Kevin Zhu Director Email: kevinzhu@canickel.com
CaNickel Mining Ltd. Box 35, 1655-999 West Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6C 2W2 Tel: 778-3875-02086 Fax: 604-254-8863
