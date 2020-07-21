Steppe Gold Commences Drilling Programs

Ulaanbaatar, July 21, 2020 - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide an update on the commencement of exploration drilling and trenching programs at the ATO Gold Mine and Uudam Khundii ("UK") Gold Project.

ATO GOLD MINE

Three diamond core drilling rigs have commenced operations at the ATO Gold Mine. Recent drilling has been focused on high grade depth extensions under the ATO1 Deposit which is currently being mined by Steppe Gold. All three rigs are now located at the Mungu Discovery where drilling is underway with the aim of delivering an initial resource calculation.

ATO GOLD MINE / Mungu discovery site

Mungu Discovery Drilling Site

Mungu Discovery Drilling Site

UUDAM KHUNDII GOLD PROJECT

The Uudam Khundii Gold Project is comprised of one exploration license covering 14,400 hectares in Bayankhongor province, Mongolia. The land package represents one of the largest exploration licenses in the Bayankhongor Gold Belt. The license is in a highly prospective location between and adjoining the Bayan Khundii gold deposit and Altan Nar gold deposit owned by Erdene Resource Development Corp..





Map 1



The Company has already commenced initial exploration activity on four previously identified gold discoveries, including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, rock chip geochemical sampling, and trenching. Initial trenching results should be available in the coming months and this will be followed by an active drilling program through to the end of the year.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, President and Chief Executive Officer of Steppe Gold, stated, "We are very excited to commence our 2020 exploration program at the ATO Gold Mine and the exciting Uudam Khundii Gold Project. With the ATO Gold Mine now successfully in production, we are looking to further define and update the fresh rock resource and in-house feasibility study to expand operations to approximately 150,000oz of gold per annum We look forward to updating all our stakeholders and shareholders on our progress."

Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

