Aben Receives TSXV Approval to Amend Share Purchase Warrants

VANCOUVER, July 21, 2020 - Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that, further to its July 17, 2020 news release, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to amend the exercise price and expiry date of common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") previously issued in connection with its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on August 21, 2018.



Each Warrant initially entitled the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per common share until August 21, 2020. The Warrants have been amended as follows:

Date of issuance Number of warrants Amended exercise price Amended expiry date August 21, 2018 14,264,967 $0.39 August 21, 2021

The Company will not be sending out new warrant certificates unless requested by the holder.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.0 million in the Company’s treasury.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.