Engineer Gold Mines Announces Appointment of President

Vancouver, July 21, 2020 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announces the appointment of Andrew H. Rees as President of the Company. Mr. Rees will maintain his seat on the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Rees has over 20 years' experience working with mining and oil & gas companies, having raised significant capital in the public markets in both management and board positions. Mr. Rees currently serves as a director of several publicly traded resource companies.

Mr. Rees stated "I'm excited to be taking an active role in management as we pursue both production and project wide exploration in an area of historic significance to British Columbia's gold mining legacy. Engineer Gold is a relatively new company with an exciting project and I look forward to working with its management team to bring awareness to the Company within the investment community and advance our project forward for the benefit of all stakeholders."

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets including Wann River to the southwest and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine.

