Freeman Gold Corp. Announces Re-Filing of Material Change Report Dated April 16, 2020

Vancouver, July 21, 2020 - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") announces that, following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission in connection with the recently announced bought deal financing, the Company has determined that the previously filed material change report dated April 16, 2020 (the "Material Change Report") regarding the Company's acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1132144 B.C. Ltd. ("L48") was incomplete and inadvertently omitted the information required to be included in a material change report respecting the completion of a "restructuring transaction" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")).

Consequently, the Company is in default of its obligations under Part 7 of NI 51-102 to file a Form 51-102F3 Material Change Report with respect to the Company's acquisition of L48.

After the material change report was originally filed on April 16, 2020, the Company determined that the acquisition of L48 constituted a "restructuring transaction". The Company has re-filed its material change report in respect of its acquisition of L48 in order to correct the deficiencies noted above and to provide the disclosure for L48 and the combined entity resulting from the transaction described in Form NI 41-101F1 Information Required in a Prospectus.

About Freeman Gold Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company has two mineral projects, the Lemhi Gold Project located in Idaho, USA comprising over 7,500 acres of patented and unpatented claims and the Comstock Property located near Merritt, British Columbia, Canada.

