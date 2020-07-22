Torian Resources Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to report on exploration activities during the June quarter. During the quarter Torian's focus has been on completing the interpretation of initial phase drilling at the Mt Stirling Gold project, planning the second phase drill campaign and refining initial targets at the Mt Monger-Wombola project.Highlights:- Mt Stirling Gold Project Phase 1 Drilling Confirms Wide Gold Bearing Mineralisation, including:o 4m @ 8.84 g/t Au (including 33.10 g/t over 1.0m)o 24m @ 1.26 g/t Au (including 2.89 g/t over 7.0m)- Phase 2 drilling programme at Mt Stirling to commence in Q3 2020- Initial 5,000m + RC drilling campaign to test the northwest down plunge of mineralisation at Mt Stirling Main Zone, an adjacent high grade Hanging Wall zone and nearby Stirling Well Resource- Mt Monger - Wombola Exploration Program continues to be refined, Providence Prospect initial target- Dampier to Embark on Major Drilling Program at Zuleika Gold Project- Early Conversion of Nova Minerals Debt to Equity- Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.2 millionTo view the report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4093H3DE





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Louie Simens Non-Executive Chairman