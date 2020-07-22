Abacus Announces $600,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2020 - Abacus Mining & Exploration Corp. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AME) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (“Offering”) for proceeds of up to $600,000 through the issuance of 6,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of a non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 2 years from the date of closing of the financing.



Proceeds from the financing will be applied towards a program of geophysics and drilling at the Company's Jersey Valley gold property in Nevada as well as for general working capital. Recent reinterpretation of historic geophysics at Jersey Valley has demonstrated the existence of compelling, open along strike, untested targets, which led to an approximate doubling of the staked claim group.

Jersey Valley is prospective for both intrusion-related sediment hosted, and for epithermal precious metal mineralization. The property is located within north-central Nevada within the Battle Mountain trend, in close proximity to both the Phoenix/Fortitude mine complex (approximately 14 Moz gold plus significant Ag and Cu past production and a proposed mine life to 2063) and the Cove/McCoy Mine: 3.4 Moz gold and 110 Moz Ag past production. (Past production data is from the Newmont Mines and Premier Gold Mines websites. The reader is cautioned that the mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s Jersey Valley gold property). The Jersey Valley property has a well-maintained sealed road running through it, which provides access to a 15 MW geothermal power plant located on the edge of the claim group.

The Company also holds options and leases on the Willow and adjacent Nev-Lorraine copper-molybdenum properties in Nevada, and a carried interest in the advanced Ajax copper-gold development project in B.C.

The Willow and adjacent Nev-Lorraine copper-molybdenum properties are in the Yerington copper camp, southeast of Reno, Nevada. Drilling by the Company in 2018 intersected a key intrusive rock unit on Willow that hosts all known porphyry Cu-Mo deposits at Yerington. This rock unit was not previously known to exist on the Company’s property, and it represents a key new discovery. The target is large and robust, and it remains essentially untested.

The Company also continues to advance its Ajax copper-gold project, located near Kamloops, British Columbia. Abacus holds a 20% ownership interest in the project, which is managed by base metal major KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., who hold the remaining 80%. The Ajax Project contains significant quantities of copper and gold, within a NI 43-101 Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 426 Mt at 0.29% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au and 0.39 g/t Ag. Contained metal is in the order of 2.7 Bil lbs Cu, 2.6 Moz Au and 5.3 Moz Ag*. KGHM have begun the process of re-engaging the project stakeholders geared toward potentially resubmitting the environmental application for the project.

The financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) approval. In connection with the offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities law.

The Offering is being offered to existing shareholders of Abacus who are permitted to subscribe pursuant to British Columbia Instrument 45-534 – Exemption from Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the “Existing Shareholder Exemption”), as well as under other available prospectus exemptions. Any existing shareholders interested in participating in the Offering under the Existing Shareholder Exemption should contact the Company at the contact information set out below in order to determine whether they are eligible to participate. Unless the Company increases the size of the Offering, if subscriptions received for the Offering (based on all available exemptions) exceed the maximum Offering amount of $600,000, Units will be allocated pro rata among all subscribers qualifying under all available exemptions.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul G. Anderson, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

* Wardrop Engineering Inc. 2012. Ajax Copper/Gold Project, Kamloops, British Columbia – Feasibility Study Technical Report. Doc. No. 1054610300-REP-R0004-02. January 2012.

About Abacus

Abacus is a mineral exploration and mine development company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims subject to a ten-year lease agreement. The Company also holds a 20% ownership interest, together with KGHM Polska Meidz S.A. (80%), in the proposed copper-gold Ajax Mine located southwest of Kamloops, B.C., which has recently undergone a joint provincial and federal environmental assessment process. On December 14, 2017, a decision was made by the B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum resources to decline to issue an environmental assessment certificate for the Project. For the latest reports and information on Abacus’ projects, please refer to the Company’s website at www.amemining.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that are deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Abacus expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include changes to commodity prices, mine and metallurgical recovery, operating and capital costs, foreign exchange rates, ability to obtain required permits on a timely basis, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

