Great Thunder Gold Completes Airborne Survey on its Four Projects in the Fenelon Gold Camp, Quebec

Vancouver, July 22, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the completed airborne survey at its Northbound, Northbound Extension & the Southern Star, Southern Star Extension projects in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec, Canada.

Airborne Survey Details

The Northbound + Northbound Extension: a total distance of 853 line-km of airborne magnetic survey was flown on 50m line spacing. Airborne magnetic was chosen on these property areas to try to target magnetic responsive structures representing shear zones with quartz.

The Southern Star + Southern Star Extension: a total distance of 1,496 line-km of airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey was flown on 100m line spacing. These property areas are located within volcanic rocks and may be covered with heavy overburden.

The completed airborne surveys were strategically targeted to detect anomalies and to better define major structures. The airborne survey did not include the recently contributed claims from the Company's CEO Blair Naughty. The geophysical data is now being analyzed and interpreted by. Mr. Joël Dubé, P. Eng., a geophysics specialist of Dynamic Discovery Geoscience Ltd. A detailed target characteristic report will be available shortly.

The Company's geologist and Qualified Person Mr. Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., has already been dispatched to the project to prepare for a mobilization of a geological team. The next steps will be to define the potential geophysical anomalies on the ground and will be followed up by ground geophysical survey and drilling.

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining (post-completed merger with Balmoral Resources).

