Marathon Gold Reports First Summer Drill Results from Berry Zone at the Valentine Gold Project

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 - Marathon Gold Corp. (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report drill results from recent exploration drilling at the Valentine Gold Project, central Newfoundland (the “Project”). These latest results represent fire assay data from the initial ten drill holes completed in the new Berry Zone following the restart of drilling operations on June 9, 2020.

Highlights include:

VL-20-823 intersected 3.33 g/t Au over 120.0 metres, including 11.83 g/t Au over 10.0 metres, 13.03 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.97 g/t Au over 28.0 metres;





VL-20-824 intersected 3.37 g/t Au over 36.0 metres, including 36.14 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 5.69 g/t Au over 7.0 metres, and 51.52 g/t Au over 4 metres including 203.65 g/t Au over 1 metre, and 37.56 g/t Au over 1 metre;





VL-20-822 intersected 2.33 g/t Au over 32.0 metres including 10.49 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, and 7.84 g/t Au over 5.0 metres including 29.20 g/t Au over 1 metre; and





VL-20-821 intersected 2.12 g/t Au over 13.0 metres;

All quoted intersections comprise uncut gold assays in core lengths. All significant assay intervals are reported in Table 1.

The ten drill holes released today represent step out drilling to both the southwest and northeast of the new Berry Zone, located within the six-kilometre long Sprite Corridor between the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits (Figure 1). Previous drilling in this area has outlined “Main Zone”-style mineralization characteristic of the Valentine Gold Project, with shallowly southwest dipping, en-echelon stacked Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold (“QTP-Au”) veins contained within steeply northwest plunging envelopes in the hanging-wall of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone. Drill Holes VL-20-823 and 824 (Figure 2) returned exceptional results at Sections 13690E and 13720E respectively (Figures 3 and 4), drilling down-plunge of the stacking and confirming the extension of the Berry Zone to the northeast.

Matt Manson, President & CEO commented: “Our 2020 exploration drill program is focussed on new discovery, with broad step out drilling into areas previously untested. We are particularly encouraged by these continued good results. When we returned to drilling in early June, we picked up where we had left off with a 32,000-metre drill plan extending northeastwards from the Berry Zone towards the Frozen Ear Pond Road area and ultimately to the limit of the Marathon Deposit, which remains open on the southwestern side. This is a total strike length of approximately three kilometres of high exploration potential. Moving along this trend systematically will remain the goal of our exploration efforts in 2020, with results reported as they become available.”

The latest ten drill holes at the Berry Zone represent oblique drilling across the Main Zone envelope of QTP-Au veining towards the southeast (such as VL-20-819, 820, 821, 822, 825, 826 and 827) or steeply down through the stacking of the Main Zone envelope towards the northwest (such as VL-20-818, 823 and 824). Nine of the ten holes returned “significant” drill intersections of greater than 0.7 g/t Au (Table 1), and each of the ten drill holes returned drill intersections with gold grades above the 0.3 g/t Au cut-off used in the January 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project.

The scale of QTP-Au mineralization developed in the Berry Zone appears closely controlled by the size and frequency of sheared mafic dykes, which extend NE-SW parallel to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone. Main Zone mineralization is contained within a 30-100m wide interval between dykes intruding quartz-eye porphyry on the hanging-wall (NW) side and the main shear zone contact with sedimentary rocks on the foot-wall (SE) side. This mineralized envelope extends from surface to a depth of over 250 metres, where it remains open. Two drill holes (VL-20-819 and 820; Figure 2) on Sections 13340E and 13290E respectively returned only intermittent or low-grade mineralization. QTP-Au mineralization is developed over a broad interval in the area of Sections 13400E and 13600E, and then appears to narrow to the northeast where it becomes concentrated between the contact and a particularly large mafic dyke in the area of Section 13800E. This implies a drill confirmed strike extent for the Berry Zone of approximately 450 metres based on current data to date.

Table 1: Significant assay intervals, Sprite Corridor, Valentine Gold Project

DDH Section Az Dip From To Core Length

(m) True Thickness

(m) Gold g/t Gold g/t

(cut) VL-20-818 13360E 338 -81 45 47 2 1.9 1.47 93 94 1 1.0 4.39 107 110 3 2.9 0.77 132 134 2 1.9 3.67 149 151 2 1.9 0.72 204 210 6 5.7 2.26 VL-20-820 13290E 163 -55 6 7 1 0.7 0.85 130 132 2 1.4 1.76 VL-20-821 13580E 164 -59 40 41 1 0.8 0.72 51 52 1 0.8 1.79 72 73 1 0.8 3.59 78 91 13 9.8 2.12 152 154 2 1.5 0.96 171 175 4 3.0 0.77 195 196 1 0.8 1.36 205 206 1 0.8 1.36 220 223 3 2.3 0.93 VL-20-822 13570E 162 -60 67 99 32 24.0 2.33 Including 90 94 4 3.0 10.49 106 107 1 0.8 3.81 113 118 5 3.8 7.84 Including 114 115 1 0.8 29.20 128 132 4 3.0 3.50 VL-20-823 13690E 343 -77 79 80 1 1.0 3.94 87 207 120 114.0 3.33 3.31 Including 119 129 10 9.5 11.83 11.57 Including 144 146 2 1.9 13.03 Including 161 189 28 26.6 4.97 228 232 4 3.8 1.23 234 235 1 1.0 1.23 253 254 1 1.0 0.83 272 273 1 1.0 1.34 332 334 2 1.9 1.17 VL-20-824 13720E 344 -80 19 23 4 3.8 51.52 8.18 Including 21 22 1 1.0 203.36 30.00 38 39 1 1.0 2.83 43 44 1 1.0 37.56 30.00 49 56 7 6.7 5.69 64 65 1 1.0 15.97 72 73 1 1.0 0.97 77 81 4 3.8 1.87 107 143 36 34.2 3.37 3.20 Including 119 120 1 1.0 36.14 30.00 149 152 3 2.9 1.49 169 171 2 1.9 1.86 181 185 4 3.8 1.05 VL-20-825 13670E 162 -44 23 25 2 1.4 9.09 124 125 1 0.7 1.18 141 142 1 0.7 0.79 VL-20-826 13630E 163 -54 130 131 1 0.7 2.47 VL-20-827 13800E 162 -45 86 87 1 0.7 0.80 90 92 2 1.4 3.01

Notes on the Calculation of Assay Intervals

“Significant” assay intervals are defined as 1m core length or more of mineralization with an average fire assay result of greater than 0.7 g/t Au, representing the bottom cut-off for high-grade mill feed in the Marathon April 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study mine plan (see technical report dated April 21, 2020). Assay intervals with an average fire assay result of between 0.3 g/t Au and 0.7 g/t Au are above the cut-off used in the January 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project but are not considered “significant” for the purposes of this news release. No significant assays were returned in drill hole VL-20-819





Figure 1: Priority Areas for 2020 Exploration Drilling, Valentine Gold Project. (See News Release Dated February 3, 2020):

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfc18edf-129b-482f-930d-314d4c4cbf22

Figure 2: Location of Berry Zone exploration drill hole collars VL-20-818 to VL-20-827:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34baec86-3526-4c23-9113-c5f8fd0c16fa

Figure 3: Cross section 13,690E (View NE) Sprite Corridor, Valentine Gold Project:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc56369a-cbdd-4b80-a3fa-b4c8c414c34d

Figure 4: Cross section 13,720E (View NE) Sprite Corridor, Valentine Gold Project:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f721886-1415-4633-852d-1bec1ab0562e

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Nicholas Capps, P.Geo. (NL), Project Manager for exploration at the Valentine Gold Project. Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon Gold Corp.. Both Mr. Capps and Ms. Borysenko are qualified persons under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.

Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.30 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (70 - 95% of core length), and reported with and without a top-cut of 30 g/t Au applied.

Acknowledgments

Marathon acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Marathon

Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of four mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre system. An April 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation over a twelve-year mine life with a 36% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.3 Moz (26.3 Mt at 1.52 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.6 Moz (14.8 Mt at 1.23 g/t). Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.9 Moz (31.7 Mt at 1.86 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.19 Moz (23.2 Mt at 1.60 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 0.96 Moz (16.77 Mt at 1.78 g/t Au). Please see the Technical Report dated April 21, 2020 for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

