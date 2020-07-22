Nippon Employs Another Revolutionary Technology

Brossard (Quebec) - July 22nd, 2020 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Nippon") (TSXV:NIP) (OTC:RCCMF), Nippon has been employing Nemesis for some time now, a technology that allows mining companies to visualise a mining operation in real-time.

Nemesis is positioning itself as the revolution in the way one can visualise an underground mine. The platform optimizes the decision-making process by reporting high quality data in a single tool, which allows the user to perform several analyzes. Through continuous data monitoring, Nemesis optimizes productivity and improves mine safety.

A cross-organizational solution that serves as a link between senior management, operations and engineering. The main goal is to allow access to data through the Prometheus cloud platform. The platform is as compatible as possible as it allows other specialized mining software to connect and create even more specialized analyzes. Nemesis' expertise in scanning and point cloud data allows for the complete scanning of a mine with its platform.

Developers, software vendors, or engineering companies and end users often use poor quality files. Prometheus offers to connect and create online modules on the platform so that one can access high quality, well-filtered, well-recorded and well-meshed data.

"Nemesis has really demonstrated its usefulness as it allows for real-time coordination and sharing of pertinent information between engineers, on-site managers and senior management" stated Mr. Donald Brisebois, Nippon's President & CEO.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Donald Brisebois, President & CEO (450) 510-4442 dbrisebois@nippondragon.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

