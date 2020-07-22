Trillium Gold Commences Exploration at its Leo Property in the Red Lake Gold Camp

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ("Trillium" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the commencement of the inaugural exploration program on its Leo Property.

The 100% owned Leo Property is located 35 kilometers southeast of Red Lake and covers an area of 210 sqkm. Recently, the area has become the focus for renewed exploration and lies within 15 kilometers south of several properties held by Great Bear Resources, including the Dixie Lake project. Leo is hosts similar geological characteristics to these regional projects making this one of our most exciting targets.

Russell Starr, Trillium Gold's CEO and President comments "This is an exciting time for Trillium Gold and its shareholders. Our projects are located in one of Canada's most prolific gold mining camps , and Leo straddles 30 kilometers of prospective strike length. The commencement of drilling on our Newman Todd property and an aggressive exploration program at the Leo Property are the first steps of a robust exploration program. These targets contain all the right ingredients to make another Red Lake-type discovery. With the impressive results generated at the nearby Dixie Lake project and an improved understanding of gold mineralization controls in the district, we expect to delineate high quality exploration targets for a systematic drill program at Leo later this year."

The Leo Project is one of the most prospective land packages in our portfolio of projects with many geological similarities to the Dixie Lake Project and our Newman Todd project. The six month, 2020 exploration program will provide a higher resolution understanding of the structural and lithological controls on recognized targets at Leo, whilst extending coverage to the unexplored western side of the project area. A robust exploration program consisting of several ground and airborne drone magnetic survey grids, terrain analysis, soil and till sampling and outcrop mapping will provide the information necessary to recognize and delineate future drill targets. These are key factors to understanding the geology, structural controls and alteration assemblages associated with gold mineralization in the Red Lake gold camp.

Historic work over the project area has been sporadic and incomplete, although in 2010 Laurentian Goldfields Ltd. ran an exploration campaign that overlapped the eastern portion of Leo. An airborne geophysical survey and soil sampling program identified four anomalous gold-in-soil targets coincident with regional structures. These structures appear to be splays from the central Sydney Lake Fault Zone or regional folds and have never been followed up in the field. The western portion of the property has never been explored but its proximity to the convergence of the Sydney Lake and Pakwash Lake Fault Zones suggest it may be a priority target area in the future.

Geology of Leo Project:

Leo is underlain by rocks of the English River and Uchi subprovinces and is bisected by the Sydney Lake Fault Zone. The rocks are largely composed of 2.7-billion-year-old metasedimentary lithologies which have been strongly metamorphized and structurally deformed into a tight, upright fold system. It is proposed that the regional faults acted as delivery pathways for gold-bearing fluids which then reacted with iron-rich lithologies to form gold deposits associated with typical silica-carbonate alteration envelopes in favourable structural zones within the folded rocks, similar mechanisms prevail throughout the Red Lake camp.

Further to the Company's news release on July 21, 2020, Russell Starr has been appointed as a new director of the Company, effective July 21, 2020.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Randell QP, PGeo, a technical advisor to Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

