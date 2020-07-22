PICKERING, July 22, 2020 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC:RFHRF) (WKN:A2H9TN) ("Renforth" or the "Company") would like shareholders to know that exploration on the Beaupré Copper/Silver Discovery on our wholly owned Malartic West Property, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine Property in Malartic, Quebec, has resumed.

"Renforth has a copper/silver discovery which extends over 165m in surface sampling, which is a true discovery, there is no historical record. The strike length is entirely open and it has never been drilled. It is next door to Canada's largest open pit gold mine, in an established mining camp, literally right beside a logging road a couple of kms. off of a regional road. We do not know why this mineralization is there yet, or the extent of the copper and silver system, but we do know these rocks, in this location, with copper and silver prices rising, deserve additional exploration. So that is what we will do," states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Beaupré Copper/Silver Discovery Summary

Beaupré was first sampled by SOQUEM, 6 grab samples were taken, the results as follows;

Sample UTM E UTM N Cu ppm Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t B00089335 702317 5340608 93.5 <0.005 <0.02 B00089336 702317 5340609 12.6 <0.005 <0.02 B00089337 702317 5340610 13100 1.31 <0.005 2.45 B00089340 702318 5340609 26.3 <0.005 <0.02 B00089341 702319 5340610 80800 8.08 0.01 8.43 B00089342 702320 5340610 21100 2.11 0.01 3.56

(refer to press release of Sept. 4, 2019)

Renforth, in the summer of 2019, confirmed the presence of copper and silver mineralization at Beaupré with results that included the following;

Sample Desc Ag

g/t Cu

g/t Cu % 369110 Weakly silicified arkose, ~5mm quartz stockwork, ~5% pyrite clots 6.62 3590 3.59 2427494 Quartz + very coarse chalcopyrite clots, tight dissemination of fine pyrite (~5% sulphide total) 5.73 2550 2.55 2427495 Weakly silicified arkose with irreg. quartz-carbonate stockwork, occasional very coarse chalcopyrite clots: 1.75 820 0.82

(refer to press release Oct. 31, 2019)

Fall 2019 work, which extended the copper/silver mineralization to a surface strike length of 165m, ended due to weather, with mapping of the ground which was stripped unable to be completed due to early snow cover. Grab sample results obtained included;

Sample Desc Ag g/t Cu

g/t Cu % B564976 Blast pit rubble: quartz-carbonate stkwk in silicified sediments, 5% coarse pyrite clots, poss. bornite flake 5.46 8950 0.895 B564977 blast pit rubble: quartz-carbonate stkwk in silicified sediments, 1% coarse pyrite, 1% coarse chalcopyrite clots 3.04 6390 0.639 B564993 rusty quartz stockwork in chloritic host, 2% chalcopyrite stringers 8.31 8750 0.875 B564994 rubble from blast pit. Quartz ~5cm thick + stkwk in greywacke. Very coarse pyrite+pyrrhotite clots 1.75 8890 0.889

(refer to press release of Dec. 11, 2019)

Additional Exploration Updates

Renforth has completed the previously announced blasting program on our New Alger Property and the Discovery Veins surface gold mineralization, stripped over 275m within a known 500m strike length in the Pontiac sediments, which is still open. Renforth is now drilling on the Discovery Veins, within and outside of the stripped area. The drill program will continue under the supervision of one geologist, with a second geologist undertaking the renewed exploration at Beaupré.

In addition, Renforth is awaiting assay results from our June 2020 Beep Mat/Prospecting work which included sampling on our Parbec gold property and our Surimeau polymetallic property.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo is a "qualified person" pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

T:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with six wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec Properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. Each of these properties carries an open-pit constrained 43-101 resource. In both instances' additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine Property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. Renforth has acquired the Surimeau property, also contiguous to Canadian Malartic and the southern border of the Malartic West property. Surimeau hosts polymetallic mineralization and represents the consolication of four historic properties into one for the first time. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario, Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins, Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may', ‘will', ‘plan', ‘expect', ‘believe', ‘anticipate', ‘estimate', ‘intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

