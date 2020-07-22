Menü Artikel
C-Suite At The Open: Robert Cinits, President & CEO, Blue Thunder Mining Inc. tells his Company's Story. Filmed in June, 2020

16:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jepaB9uSgs

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE)

Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) is a gold exploration company focused in the Chibougamau Gold District of Québec, where it has consolidated approximately 51,000 hectares of prospective exploration claims in five separate blocks (the Muus Project), making BLUE one of the largest landholders in the District. Much of the exploration ground occurs along major regional structures, including the Guercheville and Fancamp Deformation Zones, both of which are associated with numerous gold and/or base metal deposits and showings in the District. For more information visit: https://www.bluethundermining.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited


