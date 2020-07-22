Generation Mining Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 - Kerry Knoll, Executive Chairman and Jamie Levy, President and CEO of Generation Mining Ltd. ("Generation Mining") (TSX: GENM) along with directors, management, and consultants of the Company, joined Dean McPherson, Head of Business Development, Global Mining, TMX Group to celebrate the company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market.
Generation Mining is advancing the Marathon Palladium project in Northwestern Ontario which is the largest undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. Palladium is primarily used for autocatalysts in cars, which scrub toxic emissions from exhaust and therefore make our air much cleaner. Generation acquired a 51% interest in the Marathon Property from Sibanye Stillwater in July 2019 and can increase its interest to 80% by spending $10 million over a period of four years subject to certain back in rights held by Sibanye Stillwater. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in January 2020 with compelling economics and has recently commenced a feasibility study which is expected to be completed in early 2021.
