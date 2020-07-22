Mako Mining Announces Stock Option Grants

TSX-V: MKO; OTCQB: MAKOF



VANCOUVER, July 22, 2020 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 stock options to its non-executive directors, each exercisable to acquire one common share of Mako at an exercise price of $0.51 until July 21, 2025. The stock options vest as to 25% on the date of grant, and as to 25% on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the date of grant.

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions, including that the Company will develop a high-grade gold property at San Albino, and be able to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospectus targets in Nicaragua. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, that the Company will be successful with its mine construction at the San Albino project and such other risk factors as outlined in the continuous disclosure documents of the Company filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's plans and expectations with respect to San Albino and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

