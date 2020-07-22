Menü Artikel
Mako Mining Announces Stock Option Grants

22:15 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX-V: MKO; OTCQB: MAKOF

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2020 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 stock options to its non-executive directors, each exercisable to acquire one common share of Mako at an exercise price of $0.51 until July 21, 2025. The stock options vest as to 25% on the date of grant, and as to 25% on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the date of grant.

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman
Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions, including that the Company will develop a high-grade gold property at San Albino, and be able to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospectus targets in Nicaragua. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, that the Company will be successful with its mine construction at the San Albino project and such other risk factors as outlined in the continuous disclosure documents of the Company filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's plans and expectations with respect to San Albino and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mako Mining Corp.



Contact
Mako Mining Corp., Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 203-862-7059, E-mail: aleisman@makominingcorp.com or visit our website at www.makominingcorp.com and SEDAR www.sedar.com
Mineninfo

Mako Mining Corp.

Mako Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N9D1
CA56089A1030
www.makominingcorp.com
