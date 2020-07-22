Copper Fox Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants

Calgary, July 22, 2020 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") announces that the expiry date (the "Expiry Date") for the warrants issued on March 30, 2020 and April 27, 2020 (the "Warrants"), with regard to its recent non-brokered private placement (see news releases dated March 30 and April 27, 2020), has been accelerated to 30 days from today's date (for a new Expiry Date of August 21, 2020). The acceleration of the Expiry Date is due to a Trigger Event (as defined in the Warrant certificates), which occurred due to the weighted average price of the common shares being above $0.15 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, thereby automatically accelerating the Expiry Date of the Warrants. The Trigger event was disclosed in the private placement's news releases and in the respective Warrant certificates. The Warrants that are unexercised will expire and be of no further value on August 22, 2020.

Exercise Price Number and Dates of Warrants Issued Accelerated Expiry Date $0.09 24,699,002 issued March 30, 2020 August 21, 2020 $0.09 4,021,667 issued April 27, 2020 August 21, 2020

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

