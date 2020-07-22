Western Magnesium Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt-M1V) (OTCQB:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") welcomes Kim Evans as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Evans brings over 20 years of experience as a corporate finance executive, with several public companies. Her experience has allowed her to optimize full cycle accounting in prudent, progressive, and purposeful ways producing high-level results. Her expertise extends to working with corporations on financial systems, strategic plans, budgets, capital decisions and corporate acquisitions. She is well versed in structuring and negotiating transactions and has experience in creating strategic alliances with corporate leaders to align and support key business initiatives. Ms. Evans has experience with IPO's, US GAAP, in-depth knowledge of regulatory requirements, and creation of tight internal processes and controls, resulting in improved financial performance and heightened productivity.

Mr. Sam Ataya, CEO, says, "At this time, I feel Ms. Evans' experience, both in Canada and the United States, makes her ideal to address the tasks required as our company continues its evolution to becoming a magnesium metal producer. She has an excellent track record as a team player with thoughtful and insightful contributions and adds to the depth of experience of our management team."

The Company would also like to announce that Ms. Khersonski has departed. We thank her for her time at Western Magnesium and wish her the best in her future endeavours.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight qualities. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces manufacturing and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Company Contact David Melles dmelles@westmagcorp.com 604-423-2709 Media Contact Katie Kennedy katiek@gregoryfca.com 610-228-2128

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements. We see Safe Harbor.

