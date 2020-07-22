Jervois Mining Ltd. Quarterly Activities Report to 30 June 2020

Jervois Mining Ltd. (ASX/TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF)LiquidityJervois Mining ("Jervois" or the "Company") ended the June 2020 quarter with A$5.8 million in cash and no debt. Despite global upheaval caused by Covid-19 and its impact on capital markets, Jervois retains a strong balance sheet and adequate liquidity to fund its current operational footprint for more than 12 months.

Budgeted activities scheduled within this timeframe include the finalisation and public release of the ICO BFS, continued advancement of the project (debt) finance process in Idaho which includes engagement with lenders and their technical advisers (RPM), the United States government, and customers. Jervois has remobilised in Uganda to drill high priority copper- gold targets identified from its last field reconnaissance activities, but were unable to be drilled prior to Covid-19 forcing a cessation of in-country drilling. Negotiations with potential off-take partners for Jervois's nickel-cobalt project in Australia, Nico Young, also continue.

Expenditure on exploration and development for the quarter was A$1.7 million, with A$1.5 million in Idaho and A$0.2 million in Uganda.

Insider Compensation Restructures

Late in Q1 2020, in light of the escalating global Covid-19 pandemic, Jervois focused on aggressively reducing all cash expenditure not related to advancing the project financing of its United States based ICO. Jervois' Non-Executive Directors continue to waive their fees until 30 September 2020. Executive management has been restructured with salary reductions ranging between 30 and 75 percent.

As a consequence of grandfathering arrangements acquired during the M2 Cobalt merger, during the quarter A$0.1 million was paid to related parties outside their salaried Jervois roles for Ugandan exploration management services (Ms Jennifer Hinton and Mr Thomas Lamb, Ugandan Country Head and Ugandan Operations Manager respectively). The scope of this support included local administration and in-country management, accounting, payroll and treasury services, logistical support, offices including a core shed and sample preparation area, employee accommodation, and exploration staffing as set out in Item 6 of the Appendix 5B Quarterly Cashflow report.

No related party fees were paid to Non-Executive Directors due to the aforementioned waiver.

Acting Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Appointment

In June, Jervois announced it had appointed Jess Birtcher as its Acting CFO to replace Cameron Knox (previously Group Controller and Acting CFO in accordance with Canadian securities regulations), who resigned to pursue other opportunities. Mr Birtcher is the senior finance executive at Jervois' ICO in the United States and is based in Idaho. He is an experienced resources executive and joined Jervois from the leadership team of Coeur Mining ("Coeur") (NYSE: CDE), a US$1.25 billion precious metals producer which operates five precious metal mines in North America and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to Coeur, Mr Birtcher spent seven years as Finance Director in Rio Tinto's North American business unit and was a senior audit manager with Ernst & Young for 10 years.

Mr Knox will be with Jervois until the end of July 2020 to facilitate the transition.

Mr Simon Clarke (Executive General Manager - Corporate Affairs) also left the group at the end of June 2020.

The Jervois Board thanks both Mr Knox and Mr Clarke for their contributions.

Investor Relations

Travel was restricted during the period due to Covid-19. Jervois Chief Executive Officer Mr Bryce Crocker presented at a number of investment bank virtual investor conferences during the period, together with the NWR Communications Virtual Small Cap Resources Conference.

PROJECT UPDATES

Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO"), United States

Workstreams on the Jervois' BFS for its ICO in the United States are now largely complete and have undergone extensive peer review and optimization during Covid-19. BFS costing has been finalised with the study leads, M3 Engineering and Technology Corp ("M3") and DRA Global ("DRA"). Final steps are underway in flowsheet optimisation in response to customer product feedback.

Leading global engineering firms Wood and CSA Global were engaged to conduct audits of the permitting status and resource model respectively. RPM was appointed as lender(s) Independent Expert, and commenced an initial review on a desk top basis. RPM will visit the site in Idaho and continue its independent due diligence review in the second half of the year. RPM will prepare a formal Independent Technical Expert report in a form suitable for debt financiers of ICO.

Due to travel restrictions affecting ICO off-take negotiations and laboratory turn-around times for both sample preparation by Jervois and testing by customers, public release of the BFS was delayed. It will now be released before the end of September 2020.

Jervois also carefully reviewed the ICO construction execution plan and schedule in light of Covid-19. As certain ICO site activities were required to be implemented during the Northern Hemisphere's 2020 summer, in light of the uncertainty represented by Covid-19, at the end of April Jervois advised that the schedule would be delayed. Project financing, detailed design and long lead orders (SAG mill, tailings filters) will now occur during Q4 2020. Site construction activities will be largely paused until after the snow melt in Q2 2021, with first commercial production in mid 2022.

Despite the currently weak cobalt prices due to Covid-19, Jervois remains excited by outcomes of the BFS and its ability to move forward project financing during a period when many of its peers cannot. The ICO represents a partly constructed mine site, with the approximately US$100 million invested thus far significantly both reducing and de-risking remaining capital investment requirements, and shortening development lead time. Discussions with potential lenders and off-take partners continue under Non-Disclosure Agreements.

In light of progress on ICO, Jervois is developing a company-wide Sustainability Standard to outline minimum requirements for Environmental Social Governance ("ESG") compliance, an important component relating to climate change risks. At the conclusion of the June quarter, a Preliminary Estimate of Carbon Emissions of ICO was completed by M3 Engineering in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol ("GHGP") and United States Environmental Protection Authority ("EPA") standards. The assessment provides an important baseline for setting carbon emission objectives and targets for ICO and will be integrated within broader strategies to address climate change risks at operational and corporate levels.

Focus on security of supply chains has been reinforced by Covid-19. United States industry and government are assessing how to secure access to physical cobalt without reliance on China or the Democratic Republic of Congo. Jervois continues its engagement with both customers and government to ensure it can play its part in creating Idaho employment and demand for United States manufactured capital goods at a critical period in the country's economic recovery.

As part of this policy framework and cooperation with the United States government pertaining to developing a secure, competitive domestic supply of identified critical minerals (including cobalt), Jervois is partnering with the Department of Energy ("DOE") Idaho National Laboratory ("INL"), to advance a proposal to fund through the United States Critical Materials Institute development of enhanced leaching methods for ICO cobalt concentrates. The Critical Materials Institute is a DOE Energy Innovation Hub led by Ames Laboratory in Iowa which supports research to advance innovation in United States manufacturing.

The INL, a DOE laboratory, is a leader in advancing energy technology development, and has partnered with Jervois to apply their advanced research in battery materials extraction to Jervois's ICO concentrate.

Jervois and INL have progressed to the final round for consideration for funding under the DOE, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy ("EERE") FY2020 AMO Critical Materials FOA: Next-Generation Technologies and Field Validation Funding Opportunity. Final proposals to enhance the capacity of the United States to capitalize on its natural resources of battery materials will be submitted in Q3 2020 with awards over the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2020-21.

Ugandan Exploration Properties

After pausing exploration activities in Uganda due to the Covid-19 global pandemic in late Q1 2020, at the end of Q2 Jervois announced its Board had approved mobilisation of a drill crew to the Kilembe area to test the CC copper-gold ("Cu-Au") target. The CC target is undrilled and contains some of the highest-grade surface copper-gold samples achieved on the Company's Kilembe Area properties to date. The planned Uganda exploration programme follows relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions within the country. A specific start date remains contingent on environmental approvals from the National Environmental Management Authority ("NEMA").

The planned drilling is concentrated on an interpreted structural feature defined from ground magnetics conducted earlier this year. The structural feature is also coincident with high- grade surface rock chip and soil samples acquired in late 2019 and early 2020 (see ASX announcement 22 January 2020).

The programme will be conducted utilising Jervois' in-country geological professionals and regular East African drilling contractor, whom have safely executed Jervois's prior workplans. Jervois looks forward to the commencement of this drilling programme and receiving initial results within three months of first mobilisation.

Since early in the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jervois has implemented enhanced safety protocols in compliance with its own safety standards, government directives and in response to guidance from the World Health Organisation and other public health agencies. Jervois' ongoing Community Engagement program has been modified in accordance with this and Jervois will implement strict Standard Operating Procedures ("SOP's") throughout the drilling programme.

Figure 1: Kilembe Area CC Target - Planned Drill Locations



Click Image To View Full Size

Nico Young Nickel-Cobalt Project, New South Wales, Australia

Jervois continues to engage potential customers and strategic partners for Nico Young, primarily focused around the award of partial off-take in exchange for funding to complete further drilling and a BFS. As with ICO, these discussions have been impacted by travel restrictions arising from Covid-19.

Kabanga Application, Tanzania

In response to a pre-qualification tender announced by Government of Tanzania, as advised in its December quarterly filed in January, Jervois submitted a revised offer for the Kabanga nickel-cobalt deposit in early January 2020. Prior to Covid-19 affecting travel, Jervois's executives held a number of meetings with the Government of Tanzania to discuss the offer

NON-CORE ASSETS

Jervois's non-core assets are summarized on the Company's website. During Q2 2020, Jervois diluted its interest in the Arunta joint venture JV to 20%. An option to purchase the King Solomon project in Idaho was executed with Hawkstone Mining Limited. Further sale negotiations to rationalize the Company's portfolio continue.

ASX WAIVER INFORMATION

On 6 June 2019, the ASX granted a waiver to Jervois in respect of extending the period to 8 November 2023 in which it may issue new Jervois shares to the eCobalt option holders as part of the eCobalt transaction.

As at 30 June 2020, the following Jervois shares were issued in the quarter on exercise of eCobalt options and the following eCobalt options remain outstanding:

Jervois shares issued in the quarter on exercise of eCobalt options: 619,888



Click Image To View Full Size

- The number of options represent the number of Jervois shares that will be issued on exercise. The exercise price represents the price to be paid for the Jervois shares when issued.

Tenements

Australian Tenements



Click Image To View Full Size

Uganda Exploration Licences



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B - Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

