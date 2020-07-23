Desert Mountain Energy Updates Plans for Completion and Evaluation of its Two Initial Wells in Arizona's Holbrook Basin

Vancouver, July 23, 2020 - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME) (OTC:DMEHF) (Frankfurt:QM01) reports that it anticipates well perforation and completion work on its two initial wells, State 10-1 and State 16-1, will be commenced by mid-August, subject to completion rig availability. Well completion and testing functions and analysis of downhole data would be expected to be complete by month-end.

Following the completion of drilling of each of the two initial wells to their desired total depth and the cementing of production casing, the Company took a brief hiatus to allow ample time for the downhole cement to properly cure before perforating and completion procedures are undertaken. Those completion procedures will include testing for flow rates, pressure and full gaseous analysis by an independent third party to delineate the composition and percentages of Helium and other gases present in the wells.

Management is pleased to report that none of its employees have thus far tested positive for covid-19. The Company has instituted a number of protocols for social distancing, sanitization and other extra protections to minimize risk to its employees and contractors to the greatest extent possible. Thus far, the Company's exploration and development plans have not been adversely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Company plans to make the results of testing and evaluation of its wells available as soon as practicable upon final testing.





About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

