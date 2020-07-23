Menü Artikel
BTV Celebrates 350th Episode Features Rising Stars in the Market

12:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, July 23, 2020 - After 22 years on the air, BTV-Business Television is proud to be the longest running business program in Canada and thrilled to celebrate its 350th episode.

On national TV Sat. July 25 & Sun. July 26, 2020 - BTV-Business Television features companies in mining, retail cannabis and PPE products sure to pique investors' interest.

Discover Companies to Invest In Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSX: GAU) (NYSE: GAU) - BTV learns how this precious metals producer was able to transform its balance sheet in Q1 to just under $54 million and no debt.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE: ISH) - BTV visits this focused cannabis company boasting the largest number of retail cannabis stores in Canada.

Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTC Pink: CHPRF) - A company well positioned to meet the soaring demand for iron ore with its high-grade mine in Quebec.

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) - BTV follows Canada's newest gold mine now launched into official commercial production.

Maritime Resources (TSXV: MAE) - BTV discovers how this company is advancing the historic Hammerdown gold mine in Newfoundland & Labrador.

Unisync Corp. (TSX: UNI) - BTV finds out how this leading uniform and protective garment provider pivots to meet the soaring demand for PPE products.

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:
CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday July 25 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 26 @ 4:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu - Saturday July 25 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday July 26 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

US National:
Biz Television Network - Sun Aug 2 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Aug 4 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST
Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60333


