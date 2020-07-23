Metals Creek Plans SGH Soil Sampling Program on the Ogden Gold Project, Timmins Ontario

Toronto, July 23, 2020 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) ( "Metals Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is in the planning stages of a new geochemical survey technique, Spaciotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") soil sampling program on its Ogden Gold Project, Timmins Ontario.

The Ogden Gold Property is held under a joint venture in which Metals Creek owns 50%, and Newmont Corporation owns 50% with Metals Creek being the operator of the project. The Ogden claims cover eight kilometers of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Break ("PDB") between Newmont's Dome Mine (16.5 million ounces gold past production) and Pan American Silver's West Timmins Mine, and is contiguous to the east of Galleon Gold's West Cache Project. A large portion of the Porcupine-Destor Break on the Ogden Gold Property is underexplored, compared to other properties in the Timmins Gold camp.

The western 4 kilometers of the Ogden Gold Property is predominantly overburden covered and has seen limited exploration. Utilizing new exploration targeting techniques such as SGH soil sampling, enables the Company to look under the pervasive overburden coverage, targeting areas along the PDB which is the key conduit for gold mineralization within the Timmins Gold Camp. This survey will be used to identify areas of potential gold mineralization within the underlying bedrock along the PDB in conjunction with the Company's current geological model and existing geophysical database. SGH sampling will also take place between Naybob South and the Thomas Ogden Zone, an area approximately 3 kilometers long which exhibits significant folding based on the limited available drill data. This area also has pervasive overburden coverage.

Past exploration on the Ogden Gold Property includes drill intercepts of 210.19 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 12.53 meters (m), including 2,732.64 g/t Au over 0.93 m in TOG 13-25 (see Metals Creek news release dated 22 May 2013) and 49.96 g/t Au over 9 m including 434.77 g/t Au over 1 m in TOG 13-27 (see Metals Creek news release dated 10 April 2013) at the Thomas Ogden Zone. Step out drilling approximately 800m west of the Thomas Ogden Zone returned 3.07 g/t Au over 8.22 m in OG 17-002 (see Metals Creek news release dated May 03, 2017)

The SGH sampling program is expected to commence in early September and take approximately two weeks to complete.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp., including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corp., where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax : (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60354