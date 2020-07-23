White Metal Receives Update on Far Lake Copper-Silver Project from Benton Resources

Thunder Bay, July 23, 2020 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration update from Benton Resources Corp. ("Benton") for work completed to date on the Far Lake Copper-Silver Project (the "Project"). The Project is located about 75 km northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay and north of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. Benton has the option to earn up to a 70% interest in the Project (see Company PR dated May 20, 2020).

Benton has completed and received data from its recently flown Heliborne High-Resolution Magnetic and Time-Domain Electromagnetic Survey at the Project. A preliminary examination of the data has identified several high-priority targets associated with known copper sulphide mineralization as well as other targets outside the main zones currently being explored within the Project. Survey data on the southern portion of the Project exhibits multiple sub-parallel conductive zones associated with gabbro, ultramafic and volcanic rocks and will be the subject of further exploration.

Results from a five square kilometre soil and rock geochemistry sampling program completed over the central copper targets have also been received and analyzed interpreted by the Benton. The soil survey in particular has provided a number of Cu anomalies adjacent or along strike of the Far Lake #1 and #2 structures, which have been shown to contain abundant chalcopyrite, intense silicification and often brecciation in previous work completed. In addition to Cu anomalies, there are areas of anomalous values of Mo, Ni, Pb, U and Zn in soil which will be used to target field work and help to define a geological model for the Project. Benton has initiated infill soil sampling to delineate the anomalies in greater detail and plans to expose outcrop in these new areas by mechanical stripping in the coming weeks. To date, highlights on the Far Lake #1 structure include a 0.7 m channel sample across massive sulphide that assayed 22.0% Cu, 30.2 g/t Ag, and 0.25 g/t Au and another channel containing 3.54% Cu over 3.0 m, including 4.96% Cu over 1.0 metre. Far Lake #2 is a wider structure, exhibits silicification and brecciation and contains chalcopyrite. It has seen no stripping or channel sampling and these activities will also be completed this field season.

Certain mineralization (chalcopyrite ± bornite, covellite, magnetite) and alteration (silicification, carbonate, sericite) identified to date at Far Lake displays characteristics suggestive of multiple mineralizing events and resemble certain aspects of porphyry and Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) style alteration and mineralization. Other evidence for these models at Far Lake includes elevated rare earth and uranium geochemistry over 500 m within the centre of the main magnetic high (granitic intrusive) and a moderate Zn soil geochemical anomaly surrounding the periphery of the soil survey. Benton is encouraged to have a number of additional targets resulting from systematic geochemical surveying and looks forward to continuing its exploration efforts and evaluating the potential for the discovery of a large copper system. Maps displaying the results can be viewed on Benton's website at www.bentonresources.ca.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.),

Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

