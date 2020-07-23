NV Gold Appoints Project Manager and Technical Committee Advisor for the Exodus Gold Project

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2020 - NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Max Keogh, P.Geo as Project Manager of the Exodus Gold Project ("Exodus"), and the addition of Mr. James Maxwell, P.Geo as a member of the newly established technical committee assembled for the advancement of the Exodus Gold Project. Mr. Maxwell will join the Company's existing technical team consisting of Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Dr. Odin Christensen, John Watson and Alf Stewart, and will assist in the evaluation and advancement of the newly optioned high-grade gold project. The Exodus Gold Project is easily accessed year-round by road, is within 10 km of rail and power, and located approximately 40km north of the city of Prince George, British Columbia.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Max and James to NV Gold's technical team to assist in accelerating our exploration efforts at the Exodus Gold Project, as they both bring extensive knowledge of the project over the past 3 years as part of the team of co-founders of Exodus Mineral Exploration Ltd., which optioned the Exodus project to NV Gold," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "Building a strong relationship with the original property owners is key to ensure the accelerated and continued advancement of the project, and also ensures we maintain the key intelligence and significant knowledge-base available on the project. I look forward to working with both Max and James as we advance the project, and tapping into their extensive understanding of this exciting new gold discovery, and in addition expanding on their strong relationships in the community, including First Nations, permitting, and local geology."

Mr. Maxwell, P. Geo is a professional geoscientist with over 20 years of experience, with a direct strength in the exploration and development of orogenic gold discoveries. He has made considerable contributions to the discovery teams in Nunavut and Ontario for a total of 5 major gold discoveries, including many of the deposits comprising the Back River Gold Project. Mr. Maxwell is the Director of Exploration at Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. where he has helped grow a >5 Million Oz gold resource. He is a co-award winner of the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association Discovery of the Year Award, a long standing member of the PDAC Health & Safety Committee, and was a recent speaker for the 2019 Newgen Gold Conference held in Perth, Australia.

Mr. Keogh, P. Geo is Qualified Person ("QP") with close to 15 years of hands on technical experience managing and advancing mineral discoveries and advanced projects. Mr. Keogh has worked with major mining companies such as Xstrata and Glencore, assisting at all levels of exploration across Canada, and brings extensive experience in managing diamond drilling projects, and implementing all aspects of technical field operations, to accelerate the advancement of gold and copper mineral exploration and mining projects. Mr. Keogh is a registered Professional Geologist in the Province of British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Please refer to the press release dated July 6, 2020, which highlights detailed information on the high-grade Exodus Gold Project and the terms of its option to acquire up to an 85% interest in the project. The link to the property page on the Company's website is located at www.nvgoldcorp.com/properties/british-columbia/exodus-gold-project/ and also includes detail on the Option Agreement Terms.

Please visit the Company's Media section for the most recent interviews with NV Gold's CEO at the following link: www.nvgoldcorp.com/investors/media/.

COVID-19 Response

During the Covid-19 pandemic, NV Gold is committed to advancing exploration in a socially responsible manner, respecting good health and safety guidelines to protect its own employees, consultants, and contractors as well as the citizens of the communities in which it is working. NV Gold would like to thank all its stakeholders for their patience and support.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX, OTC PINK:NVGLF) is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, and identifying and drilling 2-3 priority projects per year. NV Gold controls multiple drill-ready projects in Nevada, and has entered into an Option Agreement on a high-grade gold near-drill ready project in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter A. Ball

President & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Peter A. Ball, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-363-9883

Email: peter@nvgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, the plans to complete exploration or development of the Project and add additional technical personnel and other future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598546/NV-Gold-Appoints-Project-Manager-and-Technical-Committee-Advisor-for-the-Exodus-Gold-Project