C-Suite At The Open Patrick Soares, President & CEO, Foran Mining Corporation tells his Company's Story. Filmed in June, 2020

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJi6msppSG0

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM)

Foran Mining is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. The McIlvenna Bay Project, Foran's flagship asset located within the Hanson Lake District, sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. This prolific Metallogenic Belt is host to 29 past and present producing mines, including HudBay Minerals Inc.'s 777 and Lalor operations. The Company released the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on March 12, 2020. Based on the PFS, the McIlvenna Bay Project is expected to yield a Base Case pre-tax, 7.5% net present value of $219 million and an internal rate of return of 23.4%, using assumed zinc, copper, gold and silver prices of US$1.26/lb, US$2.82/lb, US$1,312/oz and US$16.30/oz. The Company filed a NI-43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit on SEDAR on April 28, 2020. For more information: https://www.foranmining.com/.

