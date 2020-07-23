Initial Evaluation of the Ground Surrounding the Engineer Mine Workings

Vancouver, July 23, 2020 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announces the completion of its initial exploration program of evaluating the ground surrounding the Engineer mine workings, located 32 km southwest of Atlin, BC. Previous exploration primarily focused on the main mine workings, with no substantial work having been completed on known peripheral veins in the last 30 to 40 years.

Significant, but poorly documented, quartz veins have been re-located proximal to the previously productive Shaft-Governor-Boulder vein systems, which were located along the eastern margin of the original Engineer mine workings boundary. Detailed chip sampling has now been completed along the 0.7 to 1.5m wide, 220?/75-80?NW Mickey vein which has been traced for 150m along strike. The vein intersects several more northerly trending veins and dykes at its southern extent; vein and dyke intersections are features evident within the major past- producing veins within the Engineer mine workings. The 340-355?/55-70?E trending Myosotis- Gleaner vein system has been discontinuously traced for almost 300m with chip and grab samples collected along its extent. Both the Mickey and Myosotis-Gleaner veins intersect in the Hub B area, a zone of quartz stockworks and intersecting veins.

Most of the previous work on the Happy Sullivan prospect, 3.5 km north-northeast of the Engineer mine workings, focused on a northerly trending quartz vein and shear zone exposed at the upper adit, in trenches and within the lower crosscut adit. Another shear hosted, 0.6m wide, arsenopyrite bearing, crustiform and banded northerly trending vein was found to occur at the lower adit portal, with previous reports of 930 g/t Au over 0.9m in 1979. It does not appear that this vein has been followed up and additional work is necessary to trace the main, northerly trending vein.

From the Happy Sullivan prospect an apparent 045? trending, possible fault bounded, lineament was observed about 750m northeast of the Sweepstake showing, located about 1.5 km northeast of Engineer mine workings. The lineament has not been explored.

The 2011 drill core and Wann River veins, 4 km south of the Engineer Gold Mine property, were also investigated during the initial 2020 exploration program and are currently being integrated with the 2011 drill data (see news release July 14, 2020). Results will be released once they are compiled. The vein systems have been mapped in detail and chip sampled.

Continued exploration will commence early next week and will include an evaluation of the Sweepstake showing and observed northeast trending lineament, tracing of the Mickey, Myosotis-Gleaner, Happy Sullivan and Jersey Lily veins (the latter occurs at the southern end of the Engineer mine workings), an evaluation of MMI soil anomalies at the north end of the Wann River area and mapping between the Engineer and Wann River areas.

The current exploration program is being implemented and supervised by, and the technical information in this news release has been reviewed by, Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person

with respect to NI 43-101.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets including Wann River to the southwest and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. Corporate Inquiries: "Andrew H. Rees" Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739 Mr. Andrew H. Rees Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.