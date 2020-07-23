Adventus Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 - Adventus Mining Corp. ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held earlier today in Toronto, Canada.

Election of Directors

The eight nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors by shareholders present in person, confirmed via conference call or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Brian Dalton 76,842,420 99.997% 2,100 0.003% Roberto Dunn 76,841,220 99.996% 3,300 0.004% Sally Eyre 76,841,420 99.996% 3,100 0.004% Michael Haworth 76,842,420 99.997% 2,100 0.003% Christian Kargl-Simard 76,841,420 99.996% 3,100 0.004% Barry Murphy 76,842,420 99.997% 2,100 0.003% Paul Sweeney 76,842,220 99.997% 2,300 0.003% Mark Wellings 76,842,420 99.997% 2,100 0.003%

The eight nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 77,559,811 99.997% 2,433 0.003%

About Adventus

Adventus Mining Corp. (ADZN.TSXV) (ADVZF.OTCQX) is a unique copper-gold exploration and development company, focused primarily in Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus is leading the exploration and engineering advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold projects to date. Adventus also controls an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 as funding partner as well as an investment portfolio of equities in several junior exploration companies. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX in the United States under the symbol ADVZF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventus-mining-announces-voting-results-from-annual-meeting-301099126.html

SOURCE Adventus Mining Corp.