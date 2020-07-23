Sandstorm Gold Royalties to Release 2020 Second Quarter Results on July 30

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”) (NYSE: SAND, TSX: SSL) will release its 2020 second quarter results on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after markets close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 starting at 8:30am PDT to further discuss the second quarter results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:

International: (+1) 778-560-2839

North American Toll-Free: (+1) 833-968-2150

Conference ID: 9499749

Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/2WF1vrC

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 200 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com

