Falco Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member

MONTREAL, July 23, 2020 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Benoit Brunet to the Corporation’s Board of Directors as a nominee of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (“Osisko”).



Mr. Benoit Brunet has over 10 years of experience in the finance sector. He has recently been appointed as Vice President, Business Strategy of Osisko. Prior to that, he was with the Qu?bec Private Equity group of the Caisse de d?p?t et placement du Qu?bec (the “Caisse”), one of the largest North American institutional investors where he helped deploy $700 million in the mining sector across the province of Qu?bec. Up to his appointment with Osisko, he was overseeing investments totaling approximately $1.5 billion and known for having structured innovative financial instruments for some of the largest mining projects in Qu?bec. Mr. Brunet has worked closely with Osisko’s management team for the last several years and has a deep knowledge of Osisko’s portfolio of assets and accelerator companies, including Falco.

Prior to joining the Caisse, Mr. Brunet worked at PricewaterhouseCoppers LLP for the assurance group in Montr?al. Mr. Brunet holds a CPA designation, an undergraduate and graduate degree in public accounting from the Universit? du Qu?bec ? Montr?al.

Mr. Bryan A. Coates, Chair of the Board of Directors of Falco, stated: “We are very pleased to welcome Benoit to our Board of Directors. His knowledge of Quebec’s major financing institutions as well as his business acumen will be a great complement to the Board. We look forward to Benoit’s contribution to promote the development of the Horne 5 project”.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Qu?bec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 18.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation.

